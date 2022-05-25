Watch Margaret Atwood take a flamethrower to an unburnable copy of The Handmaid's Tale

In response to the recent rise in book banning and burning, Penguin Random House and (the oft-targeted author) Margaret Atwood are auctioning off an "unburnable" copy of her less-fictional-by-the- day, The Handmaid's Tale.

The one-off book is made of a black Cinefoil dust jacket and white heat shield foil pages, with sections sewn with nickel wire, stainless steel head and tail bands, and bound using Kapton high temperature adhesive.

The book is being auctioned off by Sotheby's from May 23 to June 7, with proceeds going to benefit PEN America's work in support of free expression. The bidding currently stands at $48,000.