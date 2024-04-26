This consumer-grade flamethrowing robot dog is finally available for sale

As previously reported by Jennifer Sandlin, the "Thermonator" is a flame-thrower equipped robot dog from Ohio-based flamethrower manufacturers Throwflame—and now it's finally for sale to the general public! Here's how the company describes the fully legal Thermonator:

Thermonator is the first-ever flamethrower-wielding robot dog. This quadruped is coupled with the ARC Flamethrower to deliver on-demand fire anywhere! Ready for Anything

• Wildfire Control and Prevention

• Agricultural Management

• Ecological Conservation

• Snow and Ice Removal

• Entertainment and SFX

The Thermonator also comes with a LIDAR sensor and laser sighting as well as an onboard camera for first-person view (FPV) navigation, so you can steer it drone style from the comfort of your home.

The Thermonator retails for a little $10,000. And to think, we're only 8 months from a Christmas Apocalypse!

Thermonator Robot Dog [throwflame.com]