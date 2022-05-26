Beautiful musical instruments made from ice

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Tim Linhart makes musical instruments from ice. His workshop is a giant snow dome. Linhart uses tube-shaped ice to carve his flutes and adds on a metal mouthpiece at the end, using slush as a way to "glue" it down. These innovative creations sound just as amazing as they look. Linhart is able to make two flutes a day, and a stringed instrument in a week.