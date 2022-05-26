Tim Linhart makes musical instruments from ice. His workshop is a giant snow dome. Linhart uses tube-shaped ice to carve his flutes and adds on a metal mouthpiece at the end, using slush as a way to "glue" it down. These innovative creations sound just as amazing as they look. Linhart is able to make two flutes a day, and a stringed instrument in a week.
Beautiful musical instruments made from ice
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
- Musical instruments
Monsterland is an online exquisite corpse drawing game
Monsterland is an online drawing game where you can make an exquisite corpse with strangers online. For anyone who doesn't know, an exquisite corpse is "a game in which each participant takes turns writing or drawing on a sheet of paper, folding it to conceal his or her contribution, and then passing it to the… READ THE REST
New book about the album cover art of Sun Ra's Saturn label
Coming this fall: a new 240-page book about the incredible album cover art of Sun Ra's Saturn Label. It's edited by Irwin Chusid and Chris Reisman, and published by Fantagraphics. Drawn from private collections around the world, this is the first comprehensive collection of the Saturn label's printed record covers, along with hundreds of the… READ THE REST
Check out this edible giraffe
You have to appreciate fine craftsmanship in whatever form it appears. Seeing the final results of human labor, irrespective of endeavor, has an astonishing ability to restore your faith in our species. Life on this planet may be harsh and unforgiving, but watching someone dedicate their lives to beautifying reality can suppress the feelings of… READ THE REST
The ultimate gift for any 'Star Wars' fan is here
You know how some movie lines are so iconic, you have to actually imitate the actor's voice when you quote them? Think "I'll be back" from "Terminator" or "My precious" from "The Lord Of The Rings." That's how we feel about "Luke, I am your father" from "Star Wars" (and basically every other phrase Darth… READ THE REST
Capture your memories with this waterproof Polaroid camera for $49.99.
As the years go by, the photos we have are the best and most vivid way to remember our defining moments with loved ones and of great adventure. Typically, though, the family birthday pool parties, epic kayaking adventures on the river, and sublime snorkeling with sea turtles, are left without much photographic evidence. The refurbished… READ THE REST
The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station will make sure you never run out of juice
Getting your act together now that the sun is shining and you have better things to do with your time is hard, especially when you need to focus. Then, as everything turns into busy work and you're just trying to make it through the day so you can enjoy an exhaustive list of fun things, bam,… READ THE REST