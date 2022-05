With shock and horror, I realized that my computer, an M1 Mac, could not play MIDI files! It's been a while, to say the least, and some cursory reseach suggests Quicktime's support for MIDI died when it went 64-bit. I set about finding a simple, no-nonsense player and found Peter Wunder's MinimalMIDIPlayer at github, which is free of charge and worked perfectly. It even has soundfont support! The others I googled my way to either cost money or would not launch on my machine.