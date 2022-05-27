The Sex Pistols' God Save The Queen is 45 years old

The Sex Pistols are my favorite band of all time, full stop. When I first heard E.M.I at my friend's house in high school, I was initially disgusted by Johnny Rotten's strident and nasally vocals. I couldn't make sense of what I was hearing. After grappling with the sounds for the track's duration, my inability to comprehend what I was hearing compelled me to listen further. By the end of the week, I was basically an inch away from becoming a parody of an SLC Punk character.

As I tumbled down the Sex Pistols rabbit hole, I started to research the from which the band was begotten. I mean, it only makes sense that an American kid in 2006 wouldn't natively connect with the anthems of anarchy produced in the 70s across the pond. I was shocked to discover that God Save The Queen was an intensely controversial song during my investigations. From my perspective, mocking the Queen was like mocking the President; it was an empty gesture that didn't merit a cultural discussion. Well, on this day in 1977, the Sex Pistols earned the ire of England's conservative old guard with God Save The Queen.