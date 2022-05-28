Windows XP Delta Edition revives the world's second-most beautiful OS ever

Windows XP Delta Edition is not one of those web-based aesthetic dream OSes evoking a more perfect inflection point at the cusp of the new millennium. Nor is it a clever theme for Linux evoking a similar techiraeth. It is a real cut of Windows XP itself, perfected for the third decade of the twenty-first century. Dust off your Pentium 4 Packard Bell beigebeast, we're going in!

Windows XP Delta Edition is a modification of Windows XP which aims to recreate the Windows XP Beta 2 aesthetic and bring back lost features, functions, and programs from previous versions of Windows, along with prerelease versions of Windows XP.