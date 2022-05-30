The Half Awake Mix by Boards of Canada

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

The Half Awake Mix is a dreamy ambient adventure composed of tracks by Scottish electronic duo Boards of Canada. My mind always drifts off to another universe when I listen to their music. Lately, I love listening to this mix in the morning while I have my coffee. I could listen to the fantastic sounds of BOC all day long, though.

