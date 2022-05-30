The Half Awake Mix is a dreamy ambient adventure composed of tracks by Scottish electronic duo Boards of Canada. My mind always drifts off to another universe when I listen to their music. Lately, I love listening to this mix in the morning while I have my coffee. I could listen to the fantastic sounds of BOC all day long, though.
The Half Awake Mix by Boards of Canada
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- ambient
- music
We Are Scientists break all the rules
As much as I hate to admit it, I have some pretty pronounced hipster tendencies. Few things cause my hair to experience piloerection like having the world get into a band I've loved for years. Sometimes finding an indie band will shake out in your favor, and sometimes it doesn't. With We Are Scientists, I… READ THE REST
No-nonsense MIDI player for modern Macs
With shock and horror, I realized that my computer, an M1 Mac, could not play MIDI files! It's been a while, to say the least, and some cursory research suggests Quicktime's support for MIDI died when it went 64-bit. I set about finding a simple, no-nonsense player and found Peter Wunder's MinimalMIDIPlayer at github, which… READ THE REST
The Sex Pistols' God Save The Queen is 45 years old
The Sex Pistols are my favorite band of all time, full stop. When I first heard E.M.I at my friend's house in high school, I was initially disgusted by Johnny Rotten's strident and nasally vocals. I couldn't make sense of what I was hearing. After grappling with the sounds for the track's duration, my inability… READ THE REST
10 Fantastic Sales for Memorial Day 2022
Love gadgets and the great outdoors? With Memorial Day sales and the summer season on the horizon, Boing Boing readers can pick up some shiny new tech to tinker with or even games to get the whole family outside. The end of May typically heralds countless deals and sales across the internet, and with a… READ THE REST
This shaving tool will revolutionize the body hair removal process
Body hair. We all have it. It's just a fact of life. But for many of us, that body hair is just plain undesirable. As a result, we trim it, wax it, laser it off, or shave it. And sometimes, the body hair that we loathe oh so much is downright difficult to reach —… READ THE REST
Stay connected on a budget with 6 deals on refurbished laptops and tablets
We know ourselves well enough to understand that some gadgets are worth the extra bucks to ensure you don't stay in the Stone Age. A high-end device that a trusted dealer refurbishes could still be lightyears better than older gizmos. So grab one or all of these refurbed products at a killer price for this Memorial Day sale.… READ THE REST