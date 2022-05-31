The FDA is investigating a link between fresh strawberries and a hepatitis outbreak

Uggg. Not the strawberries! Trader Joe's strawberries are a big part of my kid's diet.

Fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo or HEB and sold in a number of markets (see quote below) are suspected by the FDA and several Canadian food safety organizations to be a potential source of a hepatitis-a outbreak.

CNN:

The FDA with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and state and local partners, said the strawberries were branded as FreshKampo and HEB and purchased between March 5 and April 25.

They were distributed nationwide and sold at a number of retailers including Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.



The potentially affected strawberries are now past their shelf life, FDA said, but people who froze them for later use should not eat them.

"If you are unsure of what brand you purchased, when you purchased your strawberries, or where you purchased them from prior to freezing them, the strawberries should be thrown away," the FDA cautioned.

…

FDA also recommends that anyone who purchased and ate the strawberries in the last two weeks who hasn't been vaccinated against hepatitis A should consult with a health care professional to determine whether post exposure prophylaxis is needed. Anyone who thinks they may have symptoms after eating the strawberries should contact their health care provider.