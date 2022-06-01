Frisbee hunter attacked and killed by alligator

In flagrant disregard of posted no swimming in the lake signs, a Florida man was swimming in a lake when an alligator attacked and killed him. Apparently, the Florida man was looking for frisbees.

NBC:

"At this time, detectives believe the victim was looking for frisbees in the water and a gator was involved," Largo police said on Tuesday. "There are posted signs of no swimming in the lake."

Police on Wednesday said they believe McGuinness was killed Monday night before a dog walker found the victim's body on the shoreline at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

"While the medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death, it was apparent that McGuinness suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake," police said in a statement.