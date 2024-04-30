Man tries to convince strangers that a wild fox is friendly. Then the fox bites his leg (video)

A man in Weston, England tried to convince a group of strangers waiting at a bus stop that a wild fox running around town was harmless.

"People are scared of it for no reason," the gentleman said as the fox came running toward him. Then the fox sniffed his leg… "Look, see?"

…before proving just how friendly it was by sinking its sharp teeth into the man's leg. To which the group couldn't help but burst out laughing as the poor chap hobbled away. (See video below, posted by The Scottish Sun.)

The limping man soon returned though, griping about the good-natured fox while displaying his bloody gash for all to see. Ouch.

Somebody give this man a bottle of disinfectant!