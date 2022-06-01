Uvalde police stop cooperating with investigation into them; footage proves teacher did not leave door open

Yesterday, it emerged that, contrary to what police claimed, a teacher did not leave a door of Ross Elementary School propped open, and did not thereby allow a gunman to enter the building and kill 19 children and 2 teachers. Uvalde's police department has also stopped co-operating with the investigation into their failure to confront the gunman.

According to sources, the decision to stop cooperating occurred soon after the director of DPS, Col. Steven McCraw, held a news conference Friday during which he said the delayed police entry into the classroom was "the wrong decision" and contrary to protocol. Last Tuesday's attack, one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history, left 19 children and two adults dead.

It's still not clear exactly how many children were shot and whether any were shot by police, but it is known that Uvalde police—a force that drains 40 percent of the tiny town's budget and boasts tactical units and military vehicles—tased, handcuffed and roughed up parents trying to enter the school themselves and repeatedly issued misleading and incorrect statements about the mass shooting and their response to it.