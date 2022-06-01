Video of amazing vintage special effects

The way they created special effects in the old days gave movies a dreamy, magical quality. In this short video of unknown provenance, you can see people walking up a stegosaurus' back, an old steam locomotive spewing colorful smoke, a planet exploding, the Sun shining in Egypt, a deep-sea diver cruising on a sea scooter, a person scaling a verticle cliff, and more.

Modern computer-generated effects are more realistic, but they can also be more sterile and less interesting. This is why I prefer the stop motion animation of Ray Harryhausen to modern computer animation.