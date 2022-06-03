A lucky woman found free sofas on Craigslist, only to find $36,000 inside a cushion

A California woman already thought she was lucky when she found a free set of sofas and a matching chair on Craigslist. But that was nothing compared to the hidden $36,000 she discovered inside one of the cushions after she brought the set home. Although she excitedly screamed for her son to check out her amazing find, the good samaritan decided to give the cash back to the family who had given away the sofas.

From The Guardian:

Once [Vicky] Umodu brought the sofas home, she closely examined their condition, and that is when she noticed something odd.

There was something bulky inside one of the sofa cushions. …

Umodu unzipped the cushion and to her surprise, she discovered a stash of envelopes stuffed with thousands of dollars in cash.

"I was just telling my son, 'Come, come, come!' I was screaming, 'This is money! I need to call the guy!'" Umodu recounted to ABC7. She added that she gave the money back to the family right away, saying, "God has been kind to me and my children. They're all alive and well. I have three beautiful grandchildren, so what can I ever ask from God?"