Taste Atlas is a map to find delicious local food around the world. Next time you embark on a trip, consider checking the taste atlas site to locate a tasty treat or meal. For each food item on the map, you can scroll through various locations that carry the item and people's reviews of it. I found a place to purchase Chocolate Covered Potato Chips in North Dakota, which I've yet to try. Now, chocolate-covered potato chips aka chippers are all I can think about.