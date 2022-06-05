Crypto company Coinbase revoking offer letters to candidates who have already accepted

As the crypto market crumbles the folks behind one of its largest brokerages, Coinbase, are proving they have the same ethical lacks as the non-fiat currencies they represent. Stories about Coinbase revoking already accepted job offers are made even more sickening by their impersonal use of email to communicate their plans.

SF Gate:

In a letter sent to employees and made public Thursday, Coinbase's chief people officer L.J. Brock said that the company would take back "a number of accepted offers" and "outstanding offers" — just weeks after the company announced that it would be pausing hiring. (That halt will continue "for the foreseeable future," he added.) Brock did not specify how many offers would be rescinded.

"As these discussions have evolved, it's become evident that we need to take more stringent measures to slow our headcount growth," Brock wrote in the letter.

Affected new hires were informed Thursday, Brock said, via email. An internal email leaked on the anonymous job forum Blind allegedly assured incoming hires that their offers would not be rescinded, even if they had not signed the offers yet.