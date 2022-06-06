Sovereign Citizen tries to outsmart cop, gets tased in the nuggets

Of all the koo-koo cults percolating across the American landscape today, "Sovereign Citizens" are probably one of the funniest, at least when you watch them spout their nonsense in videos like this one. But they are incredibly annoying to cops and other public officials, not to mention violent and racist.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has a page about the Sovereign Citizens Movement:

Sovereign citizens believe they are not under the jurisdiction of the federal government and consider themselves exempt from U.S. law. They use a variety of conspiracy theories and falsehoods to justify their beliefs and their activities, some of which are illegal and violent… . In May 2010, for example, a father-son team of sovereigns murdered two police officers with an assault rifle when they were pulled over on the interstate while traveling through West Memphis, Arkansas.

They are also incredibly racist:

The roots of the movement are racist and antisemitic. It was founded by William Potter Gale, former member of the John Birch Society. Potter formed a group of antigovernment Christian Identity adherents who mistrusted state and federal officials. They believed that non-white people were not human, and that Jews possessed a satanic plot to take over the world. They identified themselves as Posse Comitatus, which is Latin for "power of the county" and centers on the idea that county sheriffs are the highest governmental authority.

In this resurfaced video from 2012 we a Sovereign Citizen (21-year-old Robert Peterson) in the lobby of a Kootenai County, Idaho courtroom. Peterson is recording the video as he tries to enter a hallway. Cops are blocking him from coming in because recording is not allowed.

Transcript:

Cop

What's your first and last name? Sovereign Citizen

I don't have a last name. Cop

You don't have a last name? Sovereign CitizenNo. Cop

What's your first name? Sovereign Citizen

I don't have a first name either. I've got a name. My name is Robert. You can call me Robert. I'm not a person. See you deal here with admiralty maritime jurisdiction, which deals with persons, which I am not. Cop

What are you? Sovereign Citizen

I'm a man Cop

A human? Sovereign Citizen

I'm a man. Yes. Cop

A US citizen? Sovereign Citizen

No. Cop

You're not a US citizen? Sovereign Citizen

I was not born in Washington, DC, or any territory under federal jurisdiction. So no, I'm not a US citizen. Cop

Were you born in the United States? Sovereign Citizen

I was born in America. Yes. I'm a state citizen of one of the several states. Cop

There's more than several. Sovereign Citizen

One of the several. Cop

Which state? Sovereign Citizen

Idaho. Cop

Can I see your Idaho State license? Sovereign Citizen

No, I don't have one. Cop

You don't have one? Sovereign Citizen

My person does, but I don't. And I don't wish to create joinder with you. I'm gonna go in and speak with the prosecutor. [The sovereign citizen tries to walk down a hallway but badged officials block his way.] Excuse me, excuse me. You're blocking my freedom of movement. Cop

I am. Sovereign Citizen

All right. [Looks at cop's badge] Well, "Pete Barnes," you just admitted to me that you're violating my rights. Cop

No, I'm not. You can't come in with the camera. Sovereign Citizen

Well, you're violating my rights. And this is also freedom of the press. I mean, I don't know what the hell law book you're reading, man, but it doesn't apply to me. Cop

Leave the camera with your mother outside the courtroom and you can come in. Sovereign Citizen

You're not God, you have no jurisdiction over me. Cop

God's not worried about cameras. I am. Sovereign Citizen

All right. Well, why are you worried about cameras? Because you want to do something wrong? Because you want to do something wrong? Cop

It's against the rules. Sovereign Citizen

Because if it's against the rules, that means it's because somebody intends on wronging somebody else because they're afraid of being held accountable, Pete Barnes. Cop

So nice speech, but you're still not coming in. Sovereign Citizen

Well, I mean, I don't have to go in because you can't even issue a warrant for me. Cop

Then you might as well leave. Sovereign Citizen

Well, no, I'm gonna go in there and I'm going to speak with a prosecutor. Cop

Go in there without a camera. Sovereign Citizen

Well, please step aside. I'm going in. [Sovereign Citizen attempts to push his way past the officers.] Cop

No, you're not going in. [Cop pushes Sovereign Citizen back.] Sovereign Citizen

Don't touch me. Cop

You're not going in, sir. [Cop aims Taser at Sovereign Citizen.] Sovereign Citizen

Let the record show that you just battered me. Cop

Step back. Sovereign Citizen

And you're using… [Cop fires taser, Sovereign Citizen screams]. Stop, please. I'm not doing anything wrong. Hey, you know what? You guys are really overstepping your bounds right now. Cop

Put the cuffs on him. Sovereign Citizen "Put the cuffs on him?" What are you arresting me for?

ABC News did a followup interview with Peterson in which he shows off his weapons, including an assault rifle.