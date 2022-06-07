New diabetes drug helped obese people without the disease lose incredible amounts of weight

The headline sounds like a snake oil ad, but Tirzepatide, a newly-approved drug to treat Type 2 diabetes, has been shown to help people without the disease lose dozens of pounds over just sixteen months.

"Almost 40% of individuals lost a quarter of their body weight," said Dr. Ania Jastreboff, co-director of the Yale Center for Weight Management.

According to a Yale School of Medicine report, "side effects were primarily gastrointestinal, and included nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, and mainly occurred in the dose-escalation phase."

From CNN: