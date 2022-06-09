How did Juul burn out so quickly?

When a slew of respiratory ailments tied to vaping started popping up in news outlets across the country, I couldn't say I was surprised. During the peak of vaping's initial popularity, my smoke-spewing friends would constantly bombard me with "studies" about how e-cigarettes were healthier than their analog ancestors. For obvious reasons, the argument never swayed me. Being a healthier alternative to cigarettes isn't a high bar to clear and shouldn't be a selling point for anything. "Wanna sniff some sharpies? They're comparatively healthier than cigarettes in the long run."

If you're even slightly aware of e-cigarettes, you've heard the name Juul countless times. The brand became the de facto name for e-cigarettes, similar to Jell-O's dominance in the gelatin world. However, even though they were-and arguably still are a titan in the field- Juul is under massive scrutiny due to a host of negative press and lawsuits. Business Insider's YouTube channel charts Juul's fall from grace in the video linked above.