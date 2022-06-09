Truck pops a wheelie trying to lug a hilariously large pipe, then damages police car

A tiny truck bit off more than it could chew when it tried to lug a large pipe twice its size. Not only did the heavy load cause the truck to stall, it also forced the little guy to pop an impressive wheelie, and even ride down a hill backwards on just two wheels. As a grand finale, it later made its way over to another street, where it sideswiped a couple of parked cars, according to Cadena SER, one that belonged to the police. This was clearly a bad day for the little engine that couldn't.

Front page thumbnail image: Robert Brown Stock / shutterstock.com