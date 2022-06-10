A man's phone is stolen while riding on a moving train – but the thief is not on board (video)

A passenger is holding his phone out the window of a moving train as he records the Ganges river below him. And then suddenly his phone is gone. When viewing the below video at regular speed, it's almost impossible to see how he lost his phone — one might assume he accidentally dropped it into the water. But once the footage is played for us again in slow motion, you can make out a masked thief, now dubbed "Spider-Man," with one hand tied to the bridge to keep him secure while he waits for just the right phone-clad victim to pass by. Pretty amazing.

