Magnet Fishing is exactly what the title suggests. This activity includes casting a magnet into a body of water and seeing what it pulls out. The stronger the magnet, the more you'll be able to find, such as this old rusty bike pulled out of the water at 6:03 in the video. I don't know about you, but this looks much more exciting to me than fishing for living creatures. I know what I'll be doing next weekend.
Magnet Fishing: What's at the bottom of Van Cortlandt Lake?
