Junior Trump now hawking MAGA steaks from a BBB-revoked company

Junior's eyes are riveted to a cue card as he shouts about Good Ranchers' steaks.

According to the BBB, Good Ranchers' accreditation "was revoked by the BBB's Board of Directors due to failure by the business to adhere to the BBB requirement that Accredited Businesses meet and abide" by its standards.

Sounds on-brand for a Trump endorsement!

Sample complaint:

At the Glendale, AZ pop up location I was told that I purchased 3.25 lbs of pork ribs, 2 lbs of t-bone steaks, 2 pounds of chopped beef steaks, 2 lbs of beef tenderloin tips, 1.75 lbs of beef tenderloin steaks, and 2.19 lbs of thick cut beef filets all in total for $189 before tax and credit card fee. There were numerous problems with this order when I returned home. 1) Thick cut beef filets weighed a total of 1.13 lbs, almost half the weight of what I was sold. 2) I was told the t-bone steaks were thick cut, instead they were thinly cut and poor meat quality. 3) the beef tenderloin steaks were discolored and had a sludge on them. After these very big issues with my order I don't feel comfortable with the rest of the meat.

Junior is selling steaks for Father's Day. His promo code is 'MAGAKING.' pic.twitter.com/5bwL9RUiVy — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 11, 2022

And here's Junior's girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, smoking up the kitchen and overworking the steaks while hawking for the same company. Credit where credit is due: unlike her mugging, gesticulating boyfriend, Ms. Guilfoyle delivers her lines like a pro.