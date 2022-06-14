Gas station manager fired after accidentally selling gas for 69 cents per gallon

Hundreds of drivers took advantage of a 1979-era gas price "sale" when a Shell station manager in California accidentally set the price to 69 cents per gallon. The gas was supposed to cost $6.99 but the employee had misplaced the decimal. Although a welcome surprise for drivers paying an average of around $6.50 per gallon across the state, the station lost $16,000 for the mishap and, sadly, fired the manager for his mistake.

From ABC:

The manager of a Northern California gas station was fired after he accidentally set the gas price to 69 cents a gallon. …

"I put all three prices on there, except the diesel. The last one kind of didn't go. So, I just took responsibility for it and said yeah, it's my fault," [John] Szczecina told ABC News Fresno station KFSN.

Szczecina told KFSN he's worried the station owners will sue him for lost revenue, revealing that his family created a GoFundMe to help repay them.