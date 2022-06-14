Paleontologists in China find the first dinosaur belly button

Even though people employ the concept of navel-gazing as a pejorative insult, I still find my belly buttons remarkably intriguing. Ever since my mother elucidated the reason behind my belly button as a youth, the deep poignancy around the mark has stuck with me forever. Call me sentimental all you want, but having a visual representation of the winding chain of feminine procreation that my mother engaged in to bring me to reality is pretty dope. It's like having a postage stamp and a return address from the primordial soup on the old breadbox.

Formerly, I assumed that only mammals, given our specific gestation process, had belly buttons, but reptiles have 'em too. And it turns out the grandmother of all reptiles, the dinosaur, bore belly buttons too. Thanks to fossils found in China, Paleontologists found evidence of a naval scar, which typically tends to vanish on animals that come from eggs, on a Psittacosaurus.

From Smithsonian: