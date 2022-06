André Deed: Cretinetti che bello! Is a silent comedy film from 1909 about a man who wears an outfit so stylish that he drives the town mad. His fancy white suit, pointy shoes, and powdered nose are too much for the townspeople to handle. Every woman he passes by becomes infatuated with him, and they eventually form a frantic mob and tear him to pieces. The pieces of his body then reemerge in a surreal stop-motion scene.

I wonder if the ad agency that made Hai Karate commercials saw this?