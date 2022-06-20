Watch Bill Clinton talk about UFOs, Area 51, and Roswell

Bill Clinton was a guest on the Late Show last week and Reggie Watts asked the former president about Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. The audience laughed but Clinton responded: "That's a legitimate question now."

He went on to talk about how he and former chief of staff John Podesta "made every attempt to find out everything about Roswell and we also sent people to Area 51 to make sure there were no aliens."

The ongoing scientific question of whether ETs exist "should keep us humble," Clinton said. "There's a lot of stuff we don't know."