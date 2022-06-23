An eleven-year-old girl became a millionaire from her lemonade business

Before the official licensed Star Wars retractable lightsabers hit the scene, slip-it swords were the closest equivalent in the mid-90s. As soon as I laid eyes on the commercial for the toy, I started hatching schemes to get my hands on enough scratch to buy one. Of all the gigs I undertook to exploit my "cute kid" energy, selling lemonade was the most lucrative. And judging by the success that Mikaila Ulmer earned at the age of eleven, I shouldn't have left the business behind.

More and more millionaire kid stories are popping up thanks to YouTube, but Mikaila Ulmer's journey to millions might be the most inspiring. Armed with a cookbook gifted by her grandmother, Ulmer started to produce a unique flax seed and lemonade combo that earned her a deal with Whole Foods in 2016. Ulmer is now 17 years old, and her story is making the rounds due to her expanding empire. Also, her success as a young, Black female entrepreneur could help inspire several girls to follow in her enterprising footsteps.