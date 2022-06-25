Brian Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook confession

As obvious as it always was that #vanlife murderer Brian Laundrie killed his girlfriend Gabby Petito, his own death obscured hers and denied her family any chance of justice. It turns out he confessed to his notebook, though, such was his need to justify himself. CNN:

"I don't know the extent of Gabby's ingerys (sic) only that she was in extreme pain. I ended her life, I thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made. I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her," he wrote.

A narcissist to the grave.