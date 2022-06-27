Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau mock half-naked Putin at G7 summit

While attending a three-day G7 summit to discuss the war in Ukraine, Boris Johnson and Justin Trudeau lightened the mood by cracking some jokes at Vladimir Putin's expense.

As world leaders sat around a table prepping for a photo shoot, Johnson asked if they should strip off their clothes, Putin-style.

"Jackets on? Jackets off? Shall we take our clothes off?" the UK prime minister said, referring to a shirtless 2009 photo of Putin, which the Russian dictator used to dupe Fox News pundits into thinking a bare chest signified real leadership. "We all have to show that we're tougher than Putin," Johnson quipped.

"We're going to get the bare-chested horseback riding display," Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau said, joining in on the fun.

"There you go! There you go!" Johnson said. "We've got to show them our pecs!"

Front page thumbnail image: Willrow Hood / shutterstock.com