Forget the 2-week break – J6 panel calls surprise hearing with new evidence

The January 6 House select committee is supposed to be on a two-week break, but new evidence has come up, prompting the panel of nine to hold a surprise hearing tomorrow. Whatever the evidence is that just can't wait has not yet been disclosed, but it might have something to do with newly obtained documentary footage of the Trumps.

From AP:

Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021 from British filmmaker Alex Holder.

Holder said last week that he had complied with a congressional subpoena to turn over all of the footage he shot in the final weeks of Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, including exclusive interviews with Trump, his children and then-Vice President Mike Pence while on the campaign trail. The footage includes material from before the insurrection and afterward.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's Democratic chairman, told reporters last week that the committee was in possession of the footage and needed more time to go through the hours of video Holder had turned over. The British filmmaker came in for a deposition Thursday that lasted two hours, [Holder's attorney Russell] Smith said last week.

Smith said then that it was Holder's "civic duty" to come forward and that the footage had shown some inconsistencies with previous testimony during the hearings.