AOC on congresspeople complicit with the insurrection: "Those who specifically sought pardons… should be expelled"

Last night US Congressperson from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the congresspeople who essentially admit their guilt and participation in the January 6th insurrection by asking for a pardon. AOC, along with Speaker Pelosi and VP Pence, was one of several elected leaders the insurrectionists were specifically looking to hurt.

"I will say, bare minimum, those who specifically sought pardons for themselves should be expelled from the US House of Representatives." — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Image: Screen grab