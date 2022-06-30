Details around the return of beachfront property wrongfully stripped from a black family 100 years ago

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has finalized their plan to return "Bruce's Beach" to the descendants of the Bruce family, from whom it was wrongfully eminent domained over a century ago. For the next two years, the family will be paid slightly over $400k/year in rent for the park, with the county maintaining a right to buy the property back for $20M.

This action may lead the way for a number of wrongs to be righted, at least partially. I am sure $20.8M is fantastic, but I think the lost value over 100 years of a beach resort in Southern California far exceeds this compensation.

