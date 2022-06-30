Oops! Dunkin' offered free coffee to 100 "White" customers in what they say was a typo

Dunkin' celebrated 30 years at a location in Rhode Island by offering a year's worth of free coffee to the first 100 guests, limited to "White Cranston, RI, residents" (see tweets below). But the racist wording, posted on Facebook, was just an "unfortunate" and "embarrassing mistake," thanks to a typo, said Dunkin' spokesperson Kelsey Chester to 10 WJAR.

She explained that the offer was similar to one advertised for residents in White Plains, New York. But whoever did the cut and pasting deleted only "Plains," accidentally leaving the word "White" in the new copy.

At least one Facebook commenter called out the company for the post (see tweet below) while regular customers like Shelley Ramsey, a Black woman, might have been shocked at first (according to HuffPost), but believed it was a true accident.

From WJAR:

Regulars at this location say they don't believe there was any malicious intent. "It's too racially diverse in there. And it's just, that's just not how that's not how things roll," Shelley Ramsey, a Dunkin' regular. "I would say that's an error for sure. We come here every day. It was here that posted that? that would be definitely an error," said Ferreria.

