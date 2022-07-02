FCC closes a robocaller's loophole

Due to the extremely high volume of calls coming through smaller carriers, the FCC is requiring them to migrate to a Caller ID protocol earlier than planned. This probably will not help for longer than 1 hot minute, but I am glad the FCC is trying.

Ars:

The Federal Communications Commission today said it closed a robocall loophole by requiring small phone companies to implement the caller ID authentication technology known as STIR and SHAKEN.

Large voice providers were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN a year ago. But there was an exemption for carriers with 100,000 or fewer customers that would have given those smaller companies until June 30, 2023, to comply.

The FCC voted in December to move that deadline up to June 30, 2022, because small phone companies were apparently carrying a disproportionately high number of illegal robocalls.