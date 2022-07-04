Mr. Shadow is a song composed with Artificial Intelligence. It was created by Flow Machines, a technology that learns different music styles and then makes up its own songs based on what it's been fed. Although the voice in the song sounds peculiar at times, I could have easily been fooled into thinking a person made this song. You can download Flow Machines onto your apple device to make your own AI music.
Mr. Shadow: a song composed with AI
- artificial intelligence
- music
