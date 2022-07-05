South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says 10-year-old girl should be forced to give birth to her rapist's baby

I'm not sure whether the MAGA cult attracts sociopaths or turns followers into sociopaths, but the end result is the same. It ends up with freakishly cruel governors insisting that small children must give birth after being impregnated by rapists.
After being pressed by CNN say whether or not she would allow the 10-year-old rape victim to get an abortion in South Dakota, Noem said: "I don't believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy. And so there's more that we've got to do to make sure that we really are living a life that says every life is precious, especially innocent lives that have been shattered like that 10-year-old girl."
From MeidasTouch:
South Dakota ultra-MAGA Governor Kristi Noem defended South Dakota's trigger law when asked about the rights of a 10-year-old who was raped and denied abortion care in Ohio after 6 weeks and 3 days pregnant. After trying to deflect from the question, Governor Noem concedes that if this situation arises in South Carolina, a 10-Year-Old would not have any rights to abortion care.