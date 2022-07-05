South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says 10-year-old girl should be forced to give birth to her rapist's baby

I'm not sure whether the MAGA cult attracts sociopaths or turns followers into sociopaths, but the end result is the same. It ends up with freakishly cruel governors insisting that small children must give birth after being impregnated by rapists.

After being pressed by CNN say whether or not she would allow the 10-year-old rape victim to get an abortion in South Dakota, Noem said: "I don't believe a tragic situation should be perpetuated by another tragedy. And so there's more that we've got to do to make sure that we really are living a life that says every life is precious, especially innocent lives that have been shattered like that 10-year-old girl."

From MeidasTouch: