Mice clones created from freeze dried skin cells

For the first time ever, scientists have created cloned mice from freeze-dried skin cells from a mouse's tail. Usually, clones are produced from cells frozen in liquid nitrogen. Even though freeze-drying killed the cells, the researchers were still able to produce the clones by inserting the dead skin cells into fresh mouse eggs.

"If these cells can be preserved without liquid nitrogen using freeze-drying technology, it allows genetic resources from around the world to be stored cheaply and safely," University of Yamanashi lead researcher Teruhiko Wakayama said. "Developing countries will be able to store their own valuable genetic resources in their own countries. Also, even in endangered species where only males survive, this technology can be used to create females to revive the species."

The first mouse clone they produced (the black mouse in the photo above) is named Dorami, after a Manga character.

