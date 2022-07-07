Billionaire CEO of multiple companies suffering multiple discrimination claims fathers twins with an employee

Elon Musk has been identified as the father of twins, the mother is one of his direct reports. The woman has, apparently, worked for him in at least 2 of his companies.

I hope she got a horse!

CNet:

The petition, signed by Musk, the CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX, and Shivon Zilis, director of operations and special projects at Musk's private neurotech startup, Neuralink, was approved by a judge in Austin, Texas, in May. The 36-year-old Zilis previously worked as project director in the CEO's office at Tesla.

The nature of their relationship wasn't immediately clear. Zilis formerly lived in San Francisco, but she bought a house in Austin about three months before the twins were born, Insider reported. The heavily redacted name-change petition lists that address for both Musk and Zilis, Insider reported.

…

News that Musk, 51, had children with one of his direct reports comes less than two months after Insider reported that SpaceX had paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle allegations that the billionaire exposed himself to her during a flight. Musk later denied the allegations, calling them "utterly untrue."

Musk, an outspoken advocate for population growth, now has nine children. Musk tweeted about declining birth rates in 2017, saying "The world's population is accelerating towards collapse, but few seem to notice or care."