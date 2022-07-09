"Gills Just Want to Have Fun": A video about a study that shows how fish enjoy playing games

Gills Just Want to Have Fun is a video from Backyard Brains that investigates the question "can fish play games just like us?" The video shows fish chasing a laser pointer around their tank, similar to the way a cat plays with a laser pointer.

I wonder, though, if the fish are "playing" or if they just think the laser pointer is a piece of food floating around. Either way, this looks like a fun experiment to try at home if you have fish.

Summary of the study: