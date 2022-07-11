Billionaire constantly embarrassing himself thinks he is clever

That guy is being that guy again. Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk, Technoking of Mars, and workplace romantic extraordinaire, has taken to Twitter to prove his point. I think the point is Musk is a petulant child.

CNN:

Early Monday, Musk tweeted four images of him laughing next to captions that read: "They said I couldn't buy Twitter. Then they wouldn't disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court."

That was soon followed by a picture of actor Chuck Norris playing chess with only a single pawn on his side of the board, and a complete set of pieces on the other side, with Musk tweeting, "Chuckmate."

No one cares about what Twitter will disclose in court, we are interested to see how much this costs him.