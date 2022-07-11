Marques Brownlee shares the top 5 new features of iOS 16

The beta for iOS 16 was released earlier this month. The public release date hasn't been officially announced, but it should be sometime in the next few months. In this video, consumer electronics YouTuber Marques Brownlee shares his top 5 new features of the OS. They are, in short:
- The ability to edit and pull back messages up to fifteen minutes after sending them
- Live objects: tap on something in a photo, and it will clip it out of the background for sharing
- Many small refinements that make the iPhone easier and more useful
- Continuity camera: use your iPhone as your Mac's webcam with neat features
- New lockscreen with lots of customization options