Arrested for murder, a man claims Big Foot made him do it

While noodling for catfish, Larry Sanders, aged 53, became aware of a plot wherein his fishing partner and friend Jimmy Knighten had summoned Big Foot to kill him. Sanders retaliated by killing his friend and dumping the body in the river.
There are no reports as to the status of Big Foot, or their whereabouts.
Larry Sanders, 53, stands charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting first to a family member and later to police to killing his noodling fishing partner Jimmy Knighten, who Sanders claimed wanted him dead by the hand of the mythical monster Bigfoot. Noodling is a popular fishing technique used in the southern United States to catch a fish by sticking one's hand in its mouth.
The local sheriff, John Christian, told local media that Sanders "appeared to be under the influence of something" when he told police he had struck, strangled, and then drowned Knighten.
"So, his statement was that Mr. Knighten had summoned 'Bigfoot' to come and kill him, and that's why he had to kill Mr. Knighten," Christian told local reporters.