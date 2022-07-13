How Beavis and Butt-Head helped the metal genre stay afloat in the 90s

Last week, I had the pleasure of checking out Beavis and Butt-Head: Do the Universe. Even though I've been a fan of the bumbling duo since I was in short pants, I'm consistently shocked by the series. Not in the pearl-clutching outrage way one typically associates with Beavis and Butt-Head, but in the "I can't believe this show is as intelligent as it is" way. Are Beavis and Butt-Head equivalent to Carl Sagan's Cosmos: A Personal Voyage when it comes to smart TV? Of course, they're not. However, Mike Judge, the mind behind Beavis and Butt-Head, is a master of fusing highbrow and lowbrow humor.

In the video linked above, the Punk Rock MBA explains how Beavis and Butt-Head potentially helped keep the metal genre thriving in the 90s with the show's signature music video segments. It's anecdotal, but I first became aware of Metallica and AC/DC by asking my friends about the duo's iconic shirts on the playground.