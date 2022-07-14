Man kills family after judge denies his wife a protection order

District Court Judge Troy Daniel denied Tirany Savage a restraining order against her husband, Bo Eugene Savage, after he bought a gun and threatened to use it. Judge Daniel wrote there was insufficient evidence Savage would do anything injurious, and told her to take it to divorce court. Then her husband killed her, their 13-year-old son, and her 58-year old mother, and himself.

"I asked him to be civil for a divorce and asked him to leave house and he refuses. I left and have been getting texts accusing me of being with other people and he has now been texting my friends threatening them because he thinks they told me me to leave him, He is slamming things around the house and calling me names, telling me he won't leave and he wants money. He has mental health issues (he stopped taking his meds) and recently purchased a firearm and that is concerning to me. He keeps saying he is going to blow his brains out and I do not want my safety or my son's safety in jeopardy."