The Ai Promise Collection allows users to submit a personal promise in the form of a photographed note. There are currently 60 promises which you can click and view, such as #29, which states "I will never forget my dream." It's fantastic to come across such a kind corner of the internet in these times. Here's the link to submit your own promise.
Here are the guidelines for submitting a promise:
There are three points to follow:
1. The promise should be written on paper, parchment, or a similar medium.
2. The promise must be legible in any language of your choosing and must be "safe".
3. The word "love" must be written and legible somewhere, also in any language.