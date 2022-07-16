The cursor on this digital typewriter moves continuously while you write

Popkin

This digital typewriter cursor moves continuously while you write. It's a lot of fun to use for stream-of-consciousness writing experiments, since taking a break from typing will cause a gap in the page. If you've never tried a stream of consciousness writing experiment, this is a great way to start. If you need to pause the moving typewriter, you can click the upper right corner to take a break or type at your own pace (but you still can't edit your writing).