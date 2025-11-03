Stratacut: watch Ellard Devane's trippy handmade clay animation "Nosferatu Zombie Chainsaw Massacre"

Watch clay slicing pro Ellard Devane's trippy horror animation, "Nosferatu Zombie Chainsaw Massacre." My favorite thing about it is that all the special effects are done by hand, not with AI.

To make these videos, Devane uses the classic stratacut technique, where a block of colorful clay is sliced to make the images inside of it come to life through stop motion. One of my favorite things about this spooky stratacut is the sharp pink teeth on the creature that move around in its mouth like a saw.

I love how the eerie sound effects in this video made the character feel even more alive. I wish I could watch a full-length horror movie in a stratacut, because it's such a mind-bending way to portray creepy subject matter. I'm glad I came across this video on Halloween to start off my day.

