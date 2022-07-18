Tesla may have to write down all that bitcoin

Barron's reminds us that Tesla's earnings will be extra interesting due to their large stake in bitcoin. The company will report on July 20th.

Tesla TSLA +4.00% has been buffeted by concerns over Elon Musk's battle with Twitter its high valuation, China's Covid lockdowns, and the market's recent disdain for high valuation growth stocks. Now, investors can add Bitcoin to that list of woe.

Barclay's Brian Johnson said recently that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) Bitcoin holdings could result in a $460 million hit to second quarter earnings.