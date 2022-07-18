The 1985 commercial for McDonald's McD.L.T.

The hot side was kept hot and the cool side cool. In the days when styrofoam was king, and plastics in waste products were not a concern, McDonald's gave us what could have been the tastiest lettuce and tomato hamburger ever but was kinda just a wasteful version of their quarter pounder.

I used to like the blue of the fish filet foam container.

I will admit iI didn't realize the brilliance of the McD.L.T marketing until today. McD was the first "ingredient!" Lettuce and Tomato are somehow the kickers! I thought there was D in it ala Mc D.L.T but never gave much thought to what that was.