Meet "Quadball," the sport no longer named by an anti-trans children's fantasy author

Quadball is the new name of the sport formerly known as Quidditch. Distancing themselves from JK Rowling's odious statements, and Warner Bros legal team, them sports folks can keep on chasing their Golden Snitch unless they too get a rebrand.

NPR:

U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch announced the name change on Tuesday as well as their own rebranding as U.S. Quadball and Major League Quadball. The groups announced their intention to find a new name for the sport in December, citing what they called anti-trans positions of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

In addition to distancing themselves from the author, organizers hope the name change will give the sport more opportunities to grow and not be inhibited by the trademark for "quidditch" being owned by Warner Bros.